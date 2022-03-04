Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 237.9% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.29. The stock had a trading volume of 252,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,041,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.52 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.57.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,214,264.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $150,767.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

