MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,431 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of MP Materials worth $5,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MP. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 27.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 762.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 54,810 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in MP Materials in the second quarter valued at $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the third quarter valued at $85,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP opened at $40.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a current ratio of 17.74. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $53.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 3.09.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. MP Materials had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 134.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 257,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $11,899,586.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $163,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,552,190 shares of company stock worth $199,773,222 in the last quarter. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MP shares. Benchmark upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MP Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

About MP Materials (Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.