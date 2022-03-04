Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.90 and last traded at $36.76. 20,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,005,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.30.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MUR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.60 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -120.00%.

In other Murphy Oil news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 4,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $165,709.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $90,722.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,232 over the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $3,229,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,714,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $436,423,000 after buying an additional 91,067 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 474,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,394,000 after buying an additional 49,748 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,818,000 after buying an additional 153,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 181,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 37,398 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.