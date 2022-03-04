Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the January 31st total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN MYO opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.14. Myomo has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $14.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Myomo by 326.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Myomo in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Myomo during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Myomo by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myomo by 7.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MYO. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.50) on shares of Myomo in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Myomo in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

