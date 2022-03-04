NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the January 31st total of 10,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NYSE NC opened at $32.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NACCO Industries has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NC shares. TheStreet raised shares of NACCO Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NACCO Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 224,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 30,893 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in NACCO Industries by 8.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in NACCO Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NACCO Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $675,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $634,000. 34.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NACCO Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

