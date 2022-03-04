Nasdacoin (NSD) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,259.00

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $64,140.40 and approximately $6,259.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 53.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 27,442,760 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

