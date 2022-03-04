NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 306,630 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 1,619,831 shares.The stock last traded at $5.39 and had previously closed at $5.77.

NWG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 290 ($3.89) to GBX 300 ($4.03) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($4.16) to GBX 300 ($4.03) in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 280 ($3.76) to GBX 300 ($4.03) in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.60.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.30.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. NatWest Group had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 6.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. FMR LLC increased its position in NatWest Group by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 33,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NatWest Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in NatWest Group by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,830,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,603,000 after acquiring an additional 504,675 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in NatWest Group by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 268,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.