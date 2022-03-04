Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) & Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Head-To-Head Review

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) and Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ipsen has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and Ipsen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navidea Biopharmaceuticals -1,557.43% -116.36% -114.53% Ipsen N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and Ipsen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navidea Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Ipsen 3 5 2 0 1.90

Ipsen has a consensus target price of $88.00, indicating a potential upside of 205.56%. Given Ipsen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ipsen is more favorable than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and Ipsen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navidea Biopharmaceuticals $920,000.00 26.58 -$10.72 million ($0.39) -2.08 Ipsen $3.55 billion 2.72 $765.04 million N/A N/A

Ipsen has higher revenue and earnings than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.4% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 32.4% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ipsen beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

About Ipsen (Get Rating)

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin. The Consumer Healthcare segment include brands such as Smecta, a naturally extracted purified clay for the symptomatic treatment of acute diarrhea; Tanakan, a standardized extract from the leaves of Ginkgo biloba for the treatment of various neurological and neuro-sens or ial disorders; Forlax, an osmotic laxative indicated for the symptomatic treatment of constipation in adults an

