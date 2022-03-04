Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.38

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.38 and last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 7964 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.37.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). On average, research analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Corp will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTS. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Teramo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

