Nebulas (NAS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.00 Million

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Nebulas has a market cap of $10.78 million and $2.00 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nebulas has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Nebulas coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.82 or 0.00222886 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00034895 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas (NAS) is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 76,781,351 coins and its circulating supply is 61,269,549 coins. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge. Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts: 1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes; 2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees. “

Nebulas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

