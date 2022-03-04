Neon Bloom (OTCMKTS:NBCO) Shares Down 23.3%

Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 23.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34.

Neon Bloom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NBCO)

Neon Bloom, Inc is a holdings company within the cannabis industry. It focuses on breeding top-quality plants to pinpoint correlations between the genetic effects of certain strains for their optimal medicinal, consumer, and industrial application through its fully owned subsidiary Bazelet. The firm also provides solutions to the pressing educational needs of physicians, nurses, pharmacists, patients, insurers, health provider organizations, cannabis industry professionals, medical societies, and academic organizations.

