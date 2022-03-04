Neutrino USD Price Reaches $0.99 on Major Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $512.90 million and $8.94 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002545 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00042097 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.76 or 0.06661226 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,938.06 or 0.99961306 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00043783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00047533 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 517,309,274 coins and its circulating supply is 517,308,675 coins. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

