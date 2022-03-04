New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 58,062 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,062 shares during the period. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 1.50% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF worth $8,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,729,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,065,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,746,000 after buying an additional 37,381 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 338,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 262,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after buying an additional 27,889 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HEZU traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $31.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,639. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.07.

