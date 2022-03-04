New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 233,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,825,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,821,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,587,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,865,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,458,393. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.10 and a one year high of $116.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.74.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

