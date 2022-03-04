New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,092 shares during the quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 38.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Shares of KREF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.69. 1,019,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,726. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.33. The company has a quick ratio of 465.17, a current ratio of 465.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 54.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.18%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.28.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Profile (Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.