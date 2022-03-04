New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.53 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,686 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.3% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $15,060,000. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $14,759,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 527,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,401,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 382,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,518,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.11. 1,904,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,349,536. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $59.86 and a fifty-two week high of $61.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

