New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $6.56 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after buying an additional 35,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 122,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 28,276 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,019,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,058,229. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.08 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.99.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.