New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $7.52 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,528 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 3.8% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 14,433.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 48,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 48,353 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,452,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 20,822 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 28,683 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.37. 1,392,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,282. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.70. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $64.19 and a 12 month high of $68.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

