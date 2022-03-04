New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,691 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $1,690,000. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 112.9% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 45,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 23,993 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 54,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,019,000.

IYR traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $104.54. The company had a trading volume of 10,018,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,272,810. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $84.05 and a 52-week high of $116.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.72.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

