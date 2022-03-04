New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the period. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF makes up 2.9% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $5,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOTL. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2,170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after buying an additional 216,457 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 219,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after buying an additional 128,095 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,193,000 after buying an additional 85,918 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 192,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after buying an additional 68,671 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 451.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 44,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 36,415 shares during the period.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.04. The company had a trading volume of 230,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,797. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.50. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1 year low of $45.73 and a 1 year high of $48.67.

