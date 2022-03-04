New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 5,191 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.7% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,823,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,942 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,422,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,383,000 after buying an additional 1,069,148 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,224,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,251,000 after buying an additional 3,648,866 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,767,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,122,000 after buying an additional 1,577,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 61,904.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,836,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,975,000 after buying an additional 10,818,980 shares in the last quarter.

BND traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.86. 8,042,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,055,434. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.61. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $80.96 and a one year high of $87.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

