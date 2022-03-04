Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 458,200 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the January 31st total of 844,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 76.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCMGF traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,651. Newcrest Mining has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average of $17.58.

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Red Chris JV, and Exploration and Projects. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

