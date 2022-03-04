Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.90

Shares of Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 458 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEGG. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Newegg Commerce by 99,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Newegg Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Newegg Commerce by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Newegg Commerce during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

