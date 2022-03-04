Newscrypto (NWC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.50 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Newscrypto has a market cap of $30.34 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000516 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00042783 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,605.39 or 0.06669149 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,081.59 or 1.00038982 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00044855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00047883 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

