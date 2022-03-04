NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Position Boosted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.10% of NexGen Energy worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 20.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:NXE opened at $5.37 on Friday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 16.04 and a current ratio of 16.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 2.01.

NXE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

