NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Grupo Santander

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Grupo Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 7,038 ($94.43) target price on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 8,000 ($107.34) to GBX 8,150 ($109.35) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7,594.00.

NXGPF stock opened at $82.60 on Friday. NEXT has a one year low of $82.60 and a one year high of $115.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.25.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

