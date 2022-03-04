NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Short Interest Update

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, an increase of 78.4% from the January 31st total of 73,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NSRCF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,330. NextSource Materials has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average is $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $322.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.47.

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on NextSource Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

