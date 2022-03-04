NGK Spark Plug (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) Stock Price Down 7.8%

NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKSY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34.
About NGK Spark Plug (OTCMKTS:NGKSY)
