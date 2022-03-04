Nichols (LON:NICL) Given New GBX 1,325 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Nichols (LON:NICL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,375 ($18.45) to GBX 1,325 ($17.78) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.28% from the stock’s current price.

LON:NICL opened at GBX 1,370 ($18.38) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,421.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,363.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of £501.63 million and a PE ratio of 49.82. Nichols has a 1-year low of GBX 732 ($9.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,650 ($22.14).

Get Nichols alerts:

About Nichols (Get Rating)

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nichols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nichols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.