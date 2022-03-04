Nichols (LON:NICL) Given New GBX 1,325 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Nichols (LON:NICL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,375 ($18.45) to GBX 1,325 ($17.78) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.28% from the stock’s current price.
LON:NICL opened at GBX 1,370 ($18.38) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,421.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,363.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of £501.63 million and a PE ratio of 49.82. Nichols has a 1-year low of GBX 732 ($9.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,650 ($22.14).
About Nichols (Get Rating)
