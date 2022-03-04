Nighthawk Gold (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Trading Up 7.8%

Shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF – Get Rating) were up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 5,933 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 8,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of gold mineral properties in the Northwest Territories. It focuses on Indian Lake Gold property, which is located at north of Yellowest territories. The company was founded on October 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

