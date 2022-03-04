Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Short Interest Update

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the January 31st total of 73,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NSANY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSANY opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Nissan Motor has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.31.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $20.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 1.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nissan Motor will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

