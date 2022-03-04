Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Short Interest Update

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomura Research Institute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

OTCMKTS NRILY opened at $33.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Nomura Research Institute has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $45.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.80.

Nomura Research Institute Ltd. engages in the provision of research, business consulting, and systems services. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Financial Information Technology (IT) Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, and IT Platform Services. The Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services.

