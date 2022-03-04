Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Holdings Lifted by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,931 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $20,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $5.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $277.30. 14,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,724. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $238.62 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.92%.

NSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stephens lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.43.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

