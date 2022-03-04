Northern Oil and Gas Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 14,648 call options on the company. This is an increase of 857% compared to the typical volume of 1,530 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. FMR LLC increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 26.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,315,310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,859,000 after buying an additional 688,075 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 134.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 17,808 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 336.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 538,794 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,191,000 after acquiring an additional 415,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock traded up $1.70 on Friday, reaching $27.39. 2,724,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,295. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $28.04. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.25.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 151.78% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.03%.

NOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

