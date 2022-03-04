NOV (NYSE:NOV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.14

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.14 and last traded at $18.14, with a volume of 396495 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.04.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOV. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. COKER & PALMER cut shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.35.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 111.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 66,949 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 58.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,539,419 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,584,000 after purchasing an additional 565,478 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in NOV during the second quarter worth $128,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NOV by 207.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,233,000 after buying an additional 1,244,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in NOV by 9.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 235,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

About NOV (NYSE:NOV)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

