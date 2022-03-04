Nsure.Network (NSURE) 24-Hour Volume Tops $829,754.00

Nsure.Network (CURRENCY:NSURE) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 4th. Nsure.Network has a market capitalization of $293,691.83 and approximately $829,754.00 worth of Nsure.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nsure.Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0518 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Nsure.Network has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00035293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00103198 BTC.

Nsure.Network Coin Profile

Nsure.Network (NSURE) is a coin. Nsure.Network’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,668,964 coins. Nsure.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@nsure_network . The official website for Nsure.Network is nsure.network/# . Nsure.Network’s official Twitter account is @Nsure_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nsure.Network works like an insurance company that is governed by Nsure stakers. By taking a risk from an individual, and spreading that risk around a community, the individual is able get their risk in the open finance world covered. Nsure.Network is built to protect and hedge your DeFi risk on different protocols. “

Buying and Selling Nsure.Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nsure.Network directly using U.S. dollars.

