Nuco.cloud (NCDT) Price Hits $0.0288 on Exchanges

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Nuco.cloud has a total market capitalization of $719,552.27 and approximately $11,812.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One Nuco.cloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nuco.cloud alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00042246 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.49 or 0.06635996 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,944.46 or 0.99956137 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00044119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00047727 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Nuco.cloud Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco . The official website for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud . Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news

Nuco.cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuco.cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuco.cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nuco.cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuco.cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.