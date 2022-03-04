NULS Price Reaches $0.40 on Exchanges (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. One NULS coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000971 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a market capitalization of $39.43 million and $9.94 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NULS Coin Profile

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

