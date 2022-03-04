Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Shares Up 2.1%

Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.18 and last traded at $21.18. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.46.
Nuvera Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NUVR)
