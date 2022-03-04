Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Shares Up 2.1%

Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.18 and last traded at $21.18. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Nuvera Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NUVR)

Nuvera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of diversified communications services through its subsidiaries. It offers voice, digital television, wireless, Internet services, and technology solutions for residential and business clients. The company was founded on May 1, 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, MN.

