Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Trading 4.1% Higher

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $139.29 and last traded at $139.04. 1,963 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 272,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.57.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oasis Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.43.

The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.99.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $521.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 25.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.585 dividend. This is an increase from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Oasis Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 15.45%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

