ODIN PROTOCOL Trading Down 0.5% This Week (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 4th. During the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0902 or 0.00000228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $3,180.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00042535 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.11 or 0.06601508 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,422.76 or 0.99746700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00045115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00047685 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002871 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODIN PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

