Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Short Interest Up 67.8% in February

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,800 shares, a growth of 67.8% from the January 31st total of 171,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In related news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $65,210.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 22,346 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,222,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 63,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 33,961 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,072,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSBC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.18. The company had a trading volume of 175,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,007. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $630.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.09. Old Second Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

