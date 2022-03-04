Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,600 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the January 31st total of 457,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,806.0 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ONXXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ontex Group from €7.50 ($8.43) to €6.00 ($6.74) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ontex Group from €12.00 ($13.48) to €11.50 ($12.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Shares of ONXXF opened at $7.84 on Friday. Ontex Group has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75.

Ontex Group NV is an international personal hygiene group. It offers products for baby care, feminine care and adult care and is the partner of choice for consumers, retailers and institutional and private healthcare providers. Ontex’s commercial activities are organized in three Divisions: Europe, which is predominantly focused on providing retailers with their own brands; Americas, Middle East Africa and Asia (AMEAA), which is predominantly focused on local Ontex brands; and Healthcare which focuses on Ontex adult incontinence brands in institutional channels.

