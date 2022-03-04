OpenOcean (OOE) Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. OpenOcean has a market capitalization of $15.13 million and $3.00 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OpenOcean has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00042097 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.76 or 0.06661226 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,938.06 or 0.99961306 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00043783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00047533 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002918 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

