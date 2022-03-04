Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 29,202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 156,631 shares.The stock last traded at $5.17 and had previously closed at $5.45.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Opera from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $584.94 million, a P/E ratio of -38.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Opera in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,062,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Opera by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Opera by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Opera by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 195,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 23,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Opera by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Opera Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

