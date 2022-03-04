OptionRoom Achieves Market Cap of $622,076.66 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 4th. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for $0.0498 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a market cap of $622,076.66 and $84,200.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00042246 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.49 or 0.06635996 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,944.46 or 0.99956137 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00044119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00047727 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002914 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.