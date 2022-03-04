OPY Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:OHAAU) Short Interest Down 39.4% in February

OPY Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:OHAAU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the January 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OPY Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,690,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,000,000.

Shares of OHAAU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. OPY Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.99.

