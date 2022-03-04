Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,782 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 14,297 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 4.3% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $52,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.47. The company had a trading volume of 737,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,827,871. The stock has a market cap of $204.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $65.31 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.38 and a 200 day moving average of $88.93.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

