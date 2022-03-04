Origin Dollar Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $158.10 million and $1.10 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00042176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.95 or 0.06636485 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,964.43 or 1.00035531 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00044092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00047806 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 158,795,138 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

