Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Short Interest Update

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 866,900 shares, an increase of 67.4% from the January 31st total of 517,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 396,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Shares of NYSE OEC traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.59. 856,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,829. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.21. The stock has a market cap of $945.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.71. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.
Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.
OEC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.
In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, Director Kerry A. Galvin purchased 6,550 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $102,049.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan F. Smith purchased 13,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $195,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 69,550 shares of company stock worth $1,056,259. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OEC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,126,000 after purchasing an additional 117,694 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after buying an additional 60,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,669,000 after buying an additional 68,267 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 87,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 32,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.
Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.
