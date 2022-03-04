Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Short Interest Update

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 866,900 shares, an increase of 67.4% from the January 31st total of 517,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 396,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NYSE OEC traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.59. 856,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,829. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.21. The stock has a market cap of $945.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.71. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is currently 3.60%.

OEC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, Director Kerry A. Galvin purchased 6,550 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $102,049.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan F. Smith purchased 13,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $195,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 69,550 shares of company stock worth $1,056,259. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OEC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,126,000 after purchasing an additional 117,694 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after buying an additional 60,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,669,000 after buying an additional 68,267 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 87,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 32,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

